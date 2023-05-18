George W. Lemaitre Sells 2,176 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $139,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,371,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,906,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.15. 138,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $68.06.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Further Reading

