GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Cuts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 8.4% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $50,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.69. 454,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $278.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

