Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOD. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.40 million, a PE ratio of -101.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $37.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Arthur S. Cooper purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,850 shares of company stock worth $79,348 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 99.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1,428.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

