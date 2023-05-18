Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in Global Payments by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 379,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,723,000 after buying an additional 111,035 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Global Payments by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Trading Up 3.3 %

Global Payments stock opened at $103.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.96. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is -212.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

