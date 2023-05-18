Global Ports’ (GPH) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Global Ports Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of LON GPH traded up GBX 4.25 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 186 ($2.33). The stock had a trading volume of 55,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,485. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 162.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.94. The firm has a market cap of £116.86 million, a P/E ratio of -432.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.80. Global Ports has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.73 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 188 ($2.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
About Global Ports
