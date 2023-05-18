Global Ports’ (GPH) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Global Ports Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LON GPH traded up GBX 4.25 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 186 ($2.33). The stock had a trading volume of 55,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,485. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 162.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.94. The firm has a market cap of £116.86 million, a P/E ratio of -432.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.80. Global Ports has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.73 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 188 ($2.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

