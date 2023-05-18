Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.20% of Global Ship Lease worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 153.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 265.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:GSL opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.27. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 45.83%. The company had revenue of $165.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.43 million. Analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

