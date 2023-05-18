Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Shares Down 1.2%

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $16.29. Approximately 21 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating) by 152.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.50% of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF

The Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (CHIK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the information technology sector. The index includes A shares. CHIK was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

