Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Shares Sold by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE decreased its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 751.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 28,183.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 68,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 68,205 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 102,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GXTG traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.49. 606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,091. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.23. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

