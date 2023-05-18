Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $15.47

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $15.05. Gold Fields shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 832,069 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Gold Fields Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 11.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 51,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

