Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $138,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $31.52 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.