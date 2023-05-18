Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,721 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $106.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

