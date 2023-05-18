Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $214.98 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

