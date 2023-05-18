Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,395.00

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,395 ($17.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,430 ($17.91). Gresham House Strategic shares last traded at GBX 1,395 ($17.47), with a volume of 4,429 shares trading hands.
Gresham House Strategic Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £63.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,395 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,395.
Gresham House Strategic Company Profile
Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.
