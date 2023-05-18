Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Insider Christopher Clark Sells 25,151 Shares

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) insider Christopher Clark sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $11,569.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Christopher Clark sold 10,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $4,700.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $17,000.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $18,000.00.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

NYSE GROV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 181,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,748. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 423.09% and a negative net margin of 17.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Grove Collaborative by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

