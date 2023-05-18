Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HAFC. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $458.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22.

In other news, Director Harry Chung acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,994.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 748.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

