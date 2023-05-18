Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.19

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and traded as low as $23.75. Harleysville Financial shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 1,003 shares trading hands.

Harleysville Financial Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $92.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.24.

Harleysville Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.09%.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.

