HC Wainwright Comments on Alimera Sciences, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alimera Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimera Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

