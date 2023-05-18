HC Wainwright Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Cara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 195.16%.
Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $12.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 26.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cara Therapeutics
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.