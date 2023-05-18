HC Wainwright Weighs in on Check-Cap Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Check-Cap in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.74). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Check-Cap’s current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Check-Cap’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

