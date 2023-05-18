Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($2.94) Per Share

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver forecasts that the company will earn ($2.94) per share for the quarter. Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($10.30) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HEPA opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $23.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEPA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 115,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

