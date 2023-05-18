Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37.50 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.46). 35,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 69,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.46).

Hercules Site Services Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48. The stock has a market cap of £22.47 million and a PE ratio of 3,600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering for construction industry. The company offers labour supply, as well as delivers civils projects; hires suction excavators and other plants; and provides digital solutions for construction recruitment and workforce management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.