Heronetta Management L.P. Acquires 55,395 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Heronetta Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 55,395 shares during the period. Plains GP comprises about 2.2% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 95.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after buying an additional 1,090,133 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at $10,754,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Plains GP by 31.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,740,000 after buying an additional 747,435 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 554.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 689,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 584,477 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Plains GP Price Performance

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PAGP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,836. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.27%.

Plains GP Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.