Heronetta Management L.P. Has $15.12 Million Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises about 9.5% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $15,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 365.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MPLX. Citigroup increased their price target on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.14. 413,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.90%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.