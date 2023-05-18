Heronetta Management L.P. Makes New $182,000 Investment in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Heronetta Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Antero Midstream comprises 0.1% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,170,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,274,000 after buying an additional 481,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,431,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,945,000 after purchasing an additional 366,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,604,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,166,000 after buying an additional 142,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,129,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,939 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.45. 1,393,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,323. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

