Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.09% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.13.
Hess Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HES opened at $132.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52.
Insider Activity at Hess
In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $484,645.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,009,024.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,391,691. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hess
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hess (HES)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.