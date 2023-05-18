Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.13.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $132.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52.

Insider Activity at Hess

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $484,645.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,009,024.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,391,691. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More

