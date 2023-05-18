Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hess from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.13.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $130.76. The stock had a trading volume of 359,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,001. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.11. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691 over the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hess by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 57,965 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Hess by 8.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hess by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Hess by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

