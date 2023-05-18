HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $354.48

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 354.48 ($4.44) and traded as high as GBX 379.73 ($4.76). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 375.50 ($4.70), with a volume of 4,703,842 shares trading hands.

HgCapital Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,564.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 110.30 and a quick ratio of 274.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 343.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 354.62.

HgCapital Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,916.67%.

Insider Activity at HgCapital Trust

About HgCapital Trust

In other news, insider Erika Schraner acquired 14,148 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £49,942.44 ($62,560.99). Also, insider Jim Strang purchased 15,016 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £49,702.96 ($62,261.00). 5.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

