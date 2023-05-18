HI Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, HI has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $12.35 million and approximately $271,863.10 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026230 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,865.67 or 1.00021915 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00446358 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $213,571.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.