HI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.47 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. HI has a market cap of $12.47 million and $293,672.57 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00026028 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018087 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,837.19 or 1.00049996 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00446358 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $213,571.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

