High Liner Foods Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

TSE:HLF opened at C$15.17 on Thursday. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$10.77 and a 12 month high of C$15.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.95. The firm has a market cap of C$503.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.60.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.46 million. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts expect that High Liner Foods will post 1.7928483 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

In other High Liner Foods news, Director Scott A. Brison acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,675.00. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

