Hive Hits Market Capitalization of $178.28 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $178.28 million and $1.79 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 487,166,726 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.