Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stake Reduced by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 402,380 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hologic by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.26. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

