Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Posts Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $292.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.43 and a 200 day moving average of $306.16. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.