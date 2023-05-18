Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $314.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HD has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $292.63. 2,797,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,494. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $296.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 6,120,171 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 5,092,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

