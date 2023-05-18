Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 14,676,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 7,142,343 shares.The stock last traded at $17.33 and had previously closed at $16.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,249,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,923 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $49,965,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

