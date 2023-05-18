Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $133.55

Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.55 ($1.67) and traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.82). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.82), with a volume of 2,151 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.51) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.
Hostelworld Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £162.06 million, a PE ratio of -960.71 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Hostelworld Group Company Profile
Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.
