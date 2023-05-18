Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.04.

HBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

HBM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.74. 1,456,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 118.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 25.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 225,590 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 34.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 160,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 60,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

