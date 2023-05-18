Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.59

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.59 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.48 ($0.09). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.53 ($0.09), with a volume of 4,240,430 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £150.25 million, a PE ratio of 377.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.59.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields located in Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licences focused on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

