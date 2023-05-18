iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Lowered to C$4.75 at National Bank Financial

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities upgraded iA Financial from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of iA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

TSE:IAG traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$86.44. 82,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,926. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$82.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$59.61 and a 12 month high of C$93.15.

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.28 by C$0.12. iA Financial had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of C$4.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 9.6009019 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total value of C$896,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total transaction of C$896,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,496 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

