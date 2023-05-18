Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 0.5 %

ILMN stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.51. The company had a trading volume of 38,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,194. Illumina has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.05 and a 200 day moving average of $212.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.