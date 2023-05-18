IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Stock Price Up 1.7%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 40,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 112,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

IMPACT Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$56.93 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.51.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.