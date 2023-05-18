Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,500 ($31.32) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,993 ($24.97) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,303 ($28.85).

IMB traded down GBX 26.01 ($0.33) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,793.49 ($22.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,049. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,910.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,010.47. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,736.50 ($21.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,185 ($27.37). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,102.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.59 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,545.45%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

