Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Trading Up 15%

Infinya Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Rating) shares rose 15% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $101.24. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.
Infinya Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average is $101.24.
About Infinya
Infinya Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of writing and printing paper, packaging cartons, and in the collection and processing of waste paper. It operates through the following segments: Recycling, Paper Rolls for Carton, Carton Packaging. The Recycling segment engages in the processing and recycling of waste paper, waste carton, and plastic.
