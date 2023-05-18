Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor Sells 26,500 Shares of Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 26,500 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $238,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,290,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,107.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Innodata Stock Performance

Innodata stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 59.14% and a negative net margin of 14.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the first quarter valued at $880,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 34,069.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.

