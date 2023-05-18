InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INPOY traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 2,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,331. InPost has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

