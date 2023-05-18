Insider Buying: 3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Acquires £87,400 in Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider Alexandra Schaapveld purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($23.05) per share, for a total transaction of £87,400 ($109,482.65).

3i Group Stock Performance

LON:III opened at GBX 1,881 ($23.56) on Thursday. 3i Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,042 ($13.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,922.50 ($24.08). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,684.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,518.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 498.94, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13.

3i Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a GBX 29.75 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $23.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,352.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3i Group Company Profile

III has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($25.37) to GBX 2,275 ($28.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

