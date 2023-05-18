Insider Buying: Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CEO Buys $331,800.00 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) CEO Joey Agree acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.36 per share, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,457,629.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty stock opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.02.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after purchasing an additional 992,766 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 156,342 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

