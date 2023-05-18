Insider Buying: Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) CEO Joey Agree purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $326,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,259,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, May 12th, Joey Agree purchased 5,000 shares of Agree Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.36 per share, with a total value of $331,800.00.

Shares of ADC opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Agree Realty by 99.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 133.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

