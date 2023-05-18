Insider Buying: Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) CEO Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) CEO Shane Torchiana purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.11 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,919,514 shares in the company, valued at $871,146.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Friday, March 17th, Shane Torchiana acquired 200,000 shares of Bird Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00.

NYSE:BRDS opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bird Global Inc has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.

Bird Global ( NYSE:BRDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Bird Global had a negative net margin of 161.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.63%. The company had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bird Global by 289.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bird Global by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 338,299 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Bird Global in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bird Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

