Insider Buying: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Buys $414,800.00 in Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) Director Ryan Levenson bought 68,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $414,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Levenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ryan Levenson bought 66,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $447.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,989 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 80,864 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

